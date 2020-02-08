Legendary footballer PK Banerjee hospitalised

football

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:57 IST

Indian football great P.K. Banerjee was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. He is responding well to the treatment and his condition is stated to be stable now.

The 83-year-old had previously been admitted to the hospital in January for electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson’s disease and dementia. He had subsequently been discharged on January 23.

“He is being treated by a panel of specialists which includes pulmonologist Nandini Biswas, internal medicine and intensivist Tanmoy Banerjee. He is also been supervised by a team of neurosciences under L.N. Tripathy and Sunandan Basu,” a statement said.

Banerjee played primarily as a striker and was part of the Indian team that won gold at the 1962 Asian Games.