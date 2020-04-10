Lionel Messi rubbishes rumours of Inter Milan transfer, paying bail for Ronaldinho

football

FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi took to social media to quash rumours of him joining Inter Milan in the upcoming summer transfer window.There were a few rumours doing the rounds that the Argentina international can move to the Serie A giants after a long career with the Catalans but Messi called them ‘false’. He also denied any possible move to his childhood club - Newell’s Old Boys - in the near future. In an Instagram post, Messi said that any transfer rumour regarding him is false and also rubbished the rumour that he paid the bail money for Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho who was detained in a Paraguayan jail.

In the post, he called both the transfer rumours and the news regarding Ronaldinho ‘False No 1’ and ‘False No 2’ respectively before adding - “What they said about Newell’s Old Boys a few weeks ago is also false, thank God no one believed them.”

Ronaldinho was released from jail and placed under house arrest in Paraguay.

According to a BBC report, both Ronaldinho, 40, and his brother Roberto Assis have denied any wrongdoing.

Their lawyer called the imprisonment “arbitrary, abusive and illegal.”

In allowing the pair to leave prison, Judge Gustavo Amarilla said the size of the bail paid was “significant” and would “guarantee they will not flee”,” the report further said.

The Brazilian football great and his brother, Roberto Assis, have been held at a prison in Asuncion since March 6 for using fake passports.

The pair was relocated to a hotel in the center of Asuncion after agreeing to pay $1.6 million in bail during a court hearing. Judges had rejected three previous bail requests by the brothers.

Spanish superclub Barcelona’s colossal cash turnover is under the spotlight after the soccer lockdown slashed the earnings that enabled them to pay over 600 million euros ($647M) per year to staff.

Barcelona’s motto is ‘More than a club’, and fans around the globe tune in to thrill at the hugely succesful side spearheaded by Messi.

