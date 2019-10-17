e-paper
Lionel Messi wins sixth Golden Shoe award

football Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Barcelona
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi receives his sixth Golden Shoe
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi receives his sixth Golden Shoe(REUTERS)
         

Lionel Messi, star striker of FC Barcelona, has won the 2018/19 European Golden Shoe award, the sixth of his illustrious career and the third consecutively. The star striker scored a total of 36 goals in 34 games last season in the league and helped Barca to successfully defend the La Liga title.

On Wednesday, he was presented with the Golden Shoe at a ceremony which took place at Antiga Fabrica Estrella Damm in Barcelona. His family was also present alongside him and it was his children who presented Messi with the trophy.

“Without my team-mates I wouldn’t have scored any goals, this is for everyone, it’s a recognition for the whole team,” said Messi.

The Argentinian won the first Golden Shoe in the 2009/10 season (34 goals), then two in 2011/12 (50 goals) and 2012/13 season (46 goals), and now he has accumulated three more consecutively: 2016/17 (37 goals), 2017/18 (34 goals) and 2018/19 (36 goals).

He now has two more Golden Shoes than his rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 13:16 IST

