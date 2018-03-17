ISL final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, live score, live updates: BEN eye maiden title

Indian Super League (ISL) debutants Bengaluru FC clash with 2016 ISL champions Chennaiyin FC in the final of the 2017-18 edition of the tournament on Sunday. Given that Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC finished first and second, respectively, during the group stage of the tournament, it is only fitting that they are the last teams standing and will fight it out in the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore for the right to be called Indian Super League champions. Both teams have their own distinct styles of play and their contrasting tactical approaches is sure to make for a mouth-watering clash. Get live score and live updates of Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC here.

6:40 PM IST: Bengaluru FC will be eyeing their maiden ISL title today. In contrast, Chennaiyin FC were crowned champions in 2015 and will hope to repeat that feat.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Indian Super League final between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC!

Bengaluru FC only made their ISL debut this season but they have impressed all and sundry with their attractive style of play. Led by Indian football team talisman Sunil Chhetri, the home team have been in dominant form throughout the season. In Chhetri and Venezuelan striker Miku, they have a forward line that has scored 27 goals between them so far in this campaign. The Albert Roca-coached side go into the final as the favourites to win the trophy.

By contrast, Chennaiyin FC had a slow start to the campaign but their emphasis on solidity at the back and working hard as a team saw them outlast the other sides to reach the final for a second time. The John Gregory-coached side are not bereft of star power, with star striker Jeje Lalpekhlua leading their front-line. They stunned everyone by beating FC Goa 4-1 on aggregate in the two-legged semi-final and will hope to pull off another upset today.