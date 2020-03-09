e-paper
Liverpool’s stellar season ‘not normal’, says James Milner

Jurgen Klopp’s side are two wins away from lifting the league crown for the first time in 30 years after amassing 82 points from 29 matches.

football Updated: Mar 09, 2020 15:56 IST
AFP
AFP
London
Liverpool's James Milner celebrates after the match
Liverpool's James Milner celebrates after the match (REUTERS)
         

James Milner believes there is a risk that Liverpool’s achievements are being taken for granted, saying their spectacular season “isn’t normal” as they close in on the Premier League title. Jurgen Klopp’s side are two wins away from lifting the league crown for the first time in 30 years after amassing 82 points from 29 matches.

Liverpool returned to winning ways on Saturday, beating Bournemouth 2-1 after three defeats in four matches in all competitions to set a new top-flight record of 22 consecutive home league wins.

Despite their remarkable record, midfielder Milner said winning was not as easy as Liverpool had made it look, shown by their recent wobble.

“It is so hard to win the league. The amount of games we have won in a row -- that isn’t normal,” said the 34-year-old.

“You can win the league and you can drop points in a few games but to win this many games is not normal and people then start thinking it is easy.” Milner spoke about his experience of relegation with Leeds in 2004, saying: “You think it is just an impossible task to win a game of football.” Asked whether Liverpool’s form had been taken for granted this season, Milner added: “It can be. Winning is tough and when you have won that many games everybody thinks, ‘Oh they are going to win again, the title is done’.

“It’s not, because you have to go out there and win the games. No one gives you it.” “What the team has done this season has been unbelievable,” he added.

The return to winning ways has given Liverpool a confidence boost ahead of Wednesday’s pivotal Champions League last-16 second leg tie against Atletico Madrid at Anfield, where Klopp’s side must overturn a 1-0 deficit.

