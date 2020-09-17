e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Liverpool sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich

Liverpool sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich

Liverpool will reportedly pay 20 million pounds ($26 million) up front with a potential additional 5 million pounds ($6.5 million) later.

football Updated: Sep 17, 2020 18:07 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Liverpool, England
Thiago Alcantara
Thiago Alcantara(REUTERS)
         

Thiago Alcantara is joining Liverpool after ending his seven-year stint at European champion Bayern Munich.

Liverpool will reportedly pay 20 million pounds ($26 million) up front with a potential additional 5 million pounds ($6.5 million) later.

“That was Thiago’s great wish,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Thursday in a video interview with German newspaper Bild. “It was his great wish, quite simply, to do something new before the end of his career.”

The Spain midfielder won seven consecutive Bundesliga titles with Bayern and the Champions League last month. His contract with the Munich club was due to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 29-year-old Thiago Alcantara is Liverpool’s second signing of the transfer window. The club also brought in defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos last month.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said last week that Thiago Alcantara was a “really good player” when commenting on the club’s reported interest in signing him.

“I can only congratulate Kloppo, he’s got a top player and a sensationally good person,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick said.

Flick added he tried and failed to persuade Thiago Alcantara to stay, and “it was very emotional today when he said goodbye.”

tags
top news
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
Delhi court takes cognisance of 17,000-page charge sheet on riots
Delhi court takes cognisance of 17,000-page charge sheet on riots
Local trains will resume when states are ready, says Railway Board
Local trains will resume when states are ready, says Railway Board
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Railway privatisation a win-win situation, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Railway privatisation a win-win situation, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In