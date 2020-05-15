e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / ‘Can’t think about risk of contagion too much’: Lionel Messi on LaLiga restart

‘Can’t think about risk of contagion too much’: Lionel Messi on LaLiga restart

“The risk of contagion is everywhere, when you leave the house the risk is already there, therefore I think that you don’t have to think about it too much because if you do, you can’t go anywhere,” Messi told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo on Friday.

football Updated: May 15, 2020 17:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Barcelona
In this photo provided by FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi trains in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday May 8, 2020. Soccer players in Spain returned to train for the first time since the country entered a lockdown nearly two months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Miguel Ruiz/FC Barcelona via AP)
In this photo provided by FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi trains in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday May 8, 2020. Soccer players in Spain returned to train for the first time since the country entered a lockdown nearly two months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Miguel Ruiz/FC Barcelona via AP)(AP)
         

Lionel Messi feels there is no point thinking too much about getting affected by coronavirus as there is risk everywhere. FC Barcelona superstar Messi and his teammates have been back at the club’s training ground conducting individual sessions since last week as Spanish LaLiga plots a return to action in June. The league has been on hold since March due to the global pandemic.

“The risk of contagion is everywhere, when you leave the house the risk is already there, therefore I think that you don’t have to think about it too much because if you do, you can’t go anywhere,” Messi told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo on Friday.

President Javier Tebas had said last week that matches could start as soon as June 12 but all 11 remaining rounds of fixtures will take place in empty stadiums.

“But we also understand that it is essential to comply with protocols and maximize prevention measures to the maximum,” said Messi.

“Going back to training is a first step but we should not trust ourselves and we must continue taking all the necessary precautions and assume that we have to start playing the games when they arrive but behind closed doors.”

Messi said he is looking forward to playing football competitions again although everything will be weird without fans in stadiums.

“I personally am looking forward to the competitions again. We know that everything is going to be weird, without people in the stadium which is something that I once played and it seemed very strange to me,” said the record six time Ballon d’Or winner.

Asked about LaLiga’s plans for teams to be quarantined together, away from their families, after matches are underway, Messi said: “With regards to being quarantined, we really would not like to have to be separated from our families and you have to see how is it finally.”

--IANS

dm/bbh

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Additional guidelines issued on rational use of PPE
LIVE: Additional guidelines issued on rational use of PPE
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In