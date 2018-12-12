Luka Modric, Novak Djokovic among 20 dominant athletes of 2018

ESPN have compiled a list of 20 most dominant athletes in the world. The list is headed by American gymnast Simone Biles and includes the likes of Novak Djokovic who had a stellar year, Lewis Hamilton, who won his fifth title in 2018 and Lebron James.

The list is compiled based on an athletes’ strongest performance in 2018 compared with their peers’ over a 20 year period.

Simona Biles, ranked number one, has a rating of 3.248 and that is on the back of winning her 4th world title and that was one of the best displays in the event and was achieved win the biggest margin over her competitors.

Luka Modric, who was a finalist with Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and won his first Ballon d’Or, is eighth on the list. He had a stellar world cup personally had most passes in Russia, created more chances than anyone and won the Golden ball. Modric also won his third consecutive Champions League Title with Real Madrid in May.

World Number one men’s and women’s tennis players Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep are on the list too, they are ranked 10th and 9th respectively. Djokovic made a stunning comeback in 2018 winning the Wimbledon and the US Open, while Halep took home the French open crown. Halep was also awarded an honorary doctorate for her services to tennis.

Here is the complete list of 20 athletes (from Rank 1 to 20)

Simone Biles (Gymnasics, USA)

Eliud Kipchoge (Marathoner, Kenya)

Daniel Cormier (MMA, USA)

Ariya Jutanugarn (Golfer, Thailand)

Katie Ledecky (Swimmer, USA)

Chloe Kim (Snowboarder, USA)

Breanna Stewart (WNBA, USA)

Luka Modric (Football, Croatia)

Simona Halep (Tennis, Romania)

Novak Djokovic (Tennis, Serbia)

Yuzuru Hanyu (Figure Skating, Japan)

Lewis Hamilton (F1, Great Britain)

LeBron James (NBA, USA)

Mookie Betts (Baseball, USA)

Drew Brees (NFL, USA)

Justify (Horse Racing, USA)

Alex Ovechkin (NHL, Russia)

Patrick Mahomes (NFL, USA)

James Harden (NBA, USA)

Mike Trout (Baseball, USA)

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 17:00 IST