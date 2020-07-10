e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood proves Premier League pedigree to Solskjaer

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood proves Premier League pedigree to Solskjaer

Greenwood scored his 16th goal in all competitions for United this season, and his fourth in his last three Premier League games, in their 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Thursday.

football Updated: Jul 10, 2020 11:25 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester
FILE PHOTO: Premier League - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 4, 2020 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer substitutes off Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Peter Powell/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Premier League - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 4, 2020 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer substitutes off Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Peter Powell/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
         

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood’s scoring form has made it impossible to leave the teenager out of the starting lineup, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Greenwood scored his 16th goal in all competitions for United this season, and his fourth in his last three Premier League games, in their 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Thursday.

“You cannot leave players out when they score goals,” Solskjaer said. “He’s 18 and of course he will get better. “He is a natural footballer and has been in the academy since he was a little boy. His dad showed me a picture of us together when he was seven. He knows we believe in him.”

United are fifth, a point and a place behind Leicester City, and have won each of their last four league games by a margin of three goals. Goalkeeper David De Gea said they had finally begun to gel as a team.

“We are in a very good way,” the Spaniard added. “Now I feel we are a team. Everyone is on the same way, everyone wants to win, to help.”

tags
top news
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, arrested for killing 8 cops, shot dead in encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, arrested for killing 8 cops, shot dead in encounter
‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter
‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Asia’s largest solar plant in MP’s Rewa
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Asia’s largest solar plant in MP’s Rewa
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
‘The problem was not me’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
‘The problem was not me’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In