Manchester City off to winning start with victory at Wolves

The result means there has not been a single drawn match in the opening two rounds of Premier League fixtures and the 44 goals over a single ‘game week’ is a record for the 20-team era.

football Updated: Sep 22, 2020 08:46 IST
Reuters
Reuters
WOLVERHAMPTON, England
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their third goal.
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their third goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Manchester City got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start with a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to first-half goals by Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden plus a late Gabriel Jesus strike on Monday.

The result means there has not been a single drawn match in the opening two rounds of Premier League fixtures and the 44 goals over a single ‘game week’ is a record for the 20-team era.

Wolves beat City home and away last season but Pep Guardiola’s side were full value for their victory despite a strong response from the home side after they went 2-0 down.

Guardiola gave a debut to close-season signing Nathan Ake, the Dutch defender signed from Bournemouth, lining up alongside John Stones in the centre of defence.

While City were given a rest in the first week of the season, due to their August involvement in the Champions League, they were sharp out of the blocks, quickly finding their rhythm.

“It’s obviously hard. It’s a weird season. We know we need to start well,” said De Bruyne.

“Wolves have been a bit of a bogey team for us in the last few seasons. So it’s encouraging to play well,” he said.

PFA Player of the Year, De Bruyne put City in front with a penalty in the 20th minute. The Belgian broke into the box and was brought down by Romain Saiss before getting up to convert the spot-kick himself.

City’s trademark passing game was at its very best for their second goal just past the half-hour, Foden ending a fine move with a clinical finish from a low Raheem Sterling cross.

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio did well to keep out a De Bruyne effort as City threatened to put the game beyond them before the break but it was a different story after the interval.

Wolves’ Daniel Podence broke goalwards but his attempted chip went over the bar and Raul Jimenez was then picked out by a low cross from Adama Traore but the Mexican side-footed wide from inside the box.

The home side finally gained some reward in the 78th minute when Jimenez headed home a Podence cross, but in stoppage time Jesus made sure of the win for the visitors with a shot which deflected off Conor Coady.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo highlighted his team’s failure to take their chances.

“We always have to give credit to our opponents because of the talent and the quality they have, but we should do better,” he said.

