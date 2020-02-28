e-paper
Home / Football / Manchester United draw LASK in Europa League, Wolves play Olympiakos

Manchester United draw LASK in Europa League, Wolves play Olympiakos

United, who won the competition in the 2016-17 season, breezed into the next round with a 6-1 aggregate win over Club Brugge on Thursday while LASK have reached the Europa League's last-16 for the first time after eliminating AZ Alkmaar.

football Updated: Feb 28, 2020 19:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester United's Fred celebrates scoring their fourth goal.
Manchester United's Fred celebrates scoring their fourth goal.(REUTERS)
         

Manchester United will continue their Europa League campaign against Austrian Bundesliga side LASK after the draw for the competition’s last 16 was held in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

United, who won the competition in the 2016-17 season, breezed into the next round with a 6-1 aggregate win over Club Brugge on Thursday while LASK have reached the Europa League’s last-16 for the first time after eliminating AZ Alkmaar.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, the only other Premier League side left in the competition, take on Olympiakos Piraeus who knocked out Arsenal in the dying stages of extra time to advance on away goals.

Inter Milan, who are third in the Serie A title race, have been drawn to face La Liga side Getafe while another Spanish-Italian affair will see Sevilla take on AS Roma.

Swiss side Basel will have to wait until later on Friday to discover their opponents after the match between Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt was postponed due to a storm warning.

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 12 while the second legs are scheduled for March 19.

Draw for the Europa League last-16 on Friday (first named team plays first leg at home):

Istanbul Basaksehir v Copenhagen

Olympiakos Piraeus v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

VfL Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan v Getafe

Sevilla v AS Roma

Eintracht Frankfurt or Salzburg v Basel

LASK v Manchester United

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

