Home / Football / Manchester United great Tony Dunne dies aged 78

Manchester United great Tony Dunne dies aged 78

Dunne, who joined United from Irish club Shelbourne in 1960, made 535 appearances for Matt Busby’s side and played an integral role in their European Cup triumph in 1968

football Updated: Jun 09, 2020 08:12 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester
Tony Dunne
Tony Dunne(Twitter)
         

Manchester United’s European Cup-winning defender Tony Dunne has died aged 78, the English Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

Dunne, who joined United from Irish club Shelbourne in 1960, made 535 appearances for Matt Busby’s side and played an integral role in their European Cup triumph in 1968.

He also won two league titles and an FA Cup during his 13-year stint with United.

“One of our greatest-ever full-backs... our heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of Tony Dunne. May he rest in peace,” United wrote on Twitter.

 

Dunne, capped 33 times by the Republic of Ireland, joined Bolton Wanderers in 1973 on a free transfer and made over 170 appearances before ending his career with American club Detroit Express in 1979.

“The thoughts and prayers of everybody are with Tony’s family, friends and former colleagues,” Bolton wrote on Twitter.

