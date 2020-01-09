e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Football / Manchester United lose Harry Maguire to hip injury - Reports

Manchester United lose Harry Maguire to hip injury - Reports

Maguire, who was signed by United for 80 million pounds ($104.83 million) in the close season, suffered a blow to his leg in the first half of the FA Cup third round match but played the full 90 minutes.

football Updated: Jan 09, 2020 11:40 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts after the match.
Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts after the match.(REUTERS)
         

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after scans showed the centre back tore his hip muscle in Saturday’s goalless draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers, British media have reported.

Maguire, who was signed by United for 80 million pounds ($104.83 million) in the close season, suffered a blow to his leg in the first half of the FA Cup third round match but played the full 90 minutes.

That aggravated the injury, and the 26-year-old failed a fitness test before missing Tuesday’s League Cup semi-final first leg 3-1 defeat by rivals Manchester City, with Phil Jones in the back line.

A return date has not been announced yet, and his injury will be a blow to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose side play five more matches in January - including the FA Cup replay away and the second leg of the League Cup semi-final at Etihad Stadium.

Centre backs Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo are still sidelined for United with injuries while midfielders Paul Pogba (ankle surgery) and Scott McTominay (knee) will not return until February.

United, fifth in the league standings, host bottom side Norwich City on Saturday.

tags
top news
Foreign envoys, minus those from EU, reach Jammu and Kashmir
Foreign envoys, minus those from EU, reach Jammu and Kashmir
Crime Branch’s special team probing JNU violence yet to crack DU, Najeeb cases
Crime Branch’s special team probing JNU violence yet to crack DU, Najeeb cases
Fire breaks out at hospital in Noida near Delhi, patients evacuated
Fire breaks out at hospital in Noida near Delhi, patients evacuated
‘Want more people to back silent majority of students’: JNU vice-chancellor
‘Want more people to back silent majority of students’: JNU vice-chancellor
Kohli might make a crucial change for 3rd T20I at Pune
Kohli might make a crucial change for 3rd T20I at Pune
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
How Jio Wi-Fi calling is different from Airtel Wi-Fi calling
How Jio Wi-Fi calling is different from Airtel Wi-Fi calling
The Iran-US standoff: Implications & challenges for India | WorldView
The Iran-US standoff: Implications & challenges for India | WorldView
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News