e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba out until December with ankle injury

Solskjaer’s assessment rules Pogba out of Manchester United’s next four matches in all competitions at a minimum, with the club not scheduled to play Sheffield United until Nov. 24.

football Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:32 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/Files
Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/Files(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is unlikely to play again until December due to an ankle injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. France international Pogba last featured for United in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Arsenal on Sept. 30.

“I don’t think we’ll see Paul before December. He’ll be out for a while,” Solskjaer told reporters after his team’s 3-1 win at Norwich City on Sunday.

“He needs time to fully recover. I don’t think he’ll be back, maybe for Sheffield United after the international break, but probably it will be December before we can see him.

“I’m not a doctor but there is an injury there that needs healing. It’s his ankle.”

Solskjaer’s assessment rules Pogba out of Manchester United’s next four matches in all competitions at a minimum, with the club not scheduled to play Sheffield United until Nov. 24.

United have several other injured players, including Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot and Nemanja Matic, although forward Anthony Martial made a scoring return against Norwich on his first Premier League start since August.

The win lifted United, who are next in League Cup action against Chelsea on Wednesday, up to seventh in the table.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 10:26 IST

tags
top news
Delhi’s air quality plummets to ‘severe’ day after Diwali
Delhi’s air quality plummets to ‘severe’ day after Diwali
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
BJP, Sena in tug-of-war to get support of more MLAs in Maharashtra
BJP, Sena in tug-of-war to get support of more MLAs in Maharashtra
Mukesh Ambani readies India’s Alibaba with $24 billion holding firm
Mukesh Ambani readies India’s Alibaba with $24 billion holding firm
‘He took secrets to his grave’: Australia’s serial backpacker killer dies
‘He took secrets to his grave’: Australia’s serial backpacker killer dies
US congresswoman resigns over accusation of affair with staffer
US congresswoman resigns over accusation of affair with staffer
How Sharad Pawar managed to woo back Marathas
How Sharad Pawar managed to woo back Marathas
‘You are my family’: PM Modi during Diwali with jawans in J&K’S Rajouri
‘You are my family’: PM Modi during Diwali with jawans in J&K’S Rajouri
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News