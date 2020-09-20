e-paper
Home / Football / Sadio Mane double gives Liverpool 2-0 victory over 10-man Chelsea

Sadio Mane double gives Liverpool 2-0 victory over 10-man Chelsea

A tepid game swung in Liverpool’s favor after Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was sent off at the end of the first half for hauling down Mane.

football Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:13 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
LONDON
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 20, 2020 Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their second goal with Mohamed Salah Pool via REUTERS/Matt Dunham EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool exploited Chelsea’s frailties to win 2-0 on Sunday, a second successive triumph at the start of the Premier League title defense. A tepid game swung in Liverpool’s favor after Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was sent off at the end of the first half for hauling down Mane.

And as the champions pressed immediately after the break, Mane took five minutes to head in the opener after an interchange between Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Yet another blunder by Kepa Arrizabalaga gifted Liverpool a second. The Chelsea goalkeeper stopped Fikayo Tomori’s back pass before trying to clear to Jorginho. But it was easily intercepted by Mane to slot into the net.

Chelsea did gain a unexpected chance to stage a comeback when Thiago Alcantara on his Liverpool debut brought down Timo Werner but Jorginho’s penalty was saved by Alisson.

