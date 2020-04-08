e-paper
Home / Football / Mane would 'understand' if Liverpool were denied Premier League title

Mane would ‘understand’ if Liverpool were denied Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp’s men were 25 points clear of Manchester City when football came to a halt last month, agonisingly close to their first top-flight triumph in 30 years.

football Updated: Apr 08, 2020 18:21 IST
Agence France Presse
London
Liverpool's Sadio Mane smiles after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Sunday Dec. 29, 2019.(AP)
         

Sadio Mane says he would understand if Liverpool were denied the Premier League title even though they were on the brink of glory when coronavirus forced a shutdown. Jurgen Klopp’s men were 25 points clear of Manchester City when football came to a halt last month, agonisingly close to their first top-flight triumph in 30 years.

But it is unclear when, or even if, the season will be completed. Asked if he feels like a champion, the 27-year-old Senegal forward told Talksport that he wanted to win the Premier League on the pitch.

“I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love,” he said. “But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.

“It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world.

“Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation. But for myself, it’s my dream and I want to win it this year.

“If that’s not the case, I will accept, it’s part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year.” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said this week there was “no way” Liverpool should finish the season without the title, even if the campaign is cancelled.

Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19 ‘may’ cause deepest economic recession ‘of our lifetimes’: WTO
Association of Radio Operators for India asks Sonia Gandhi to withdraw suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
