Mizoram to have FIFA certified football ground soon

Royte paid a visit and inspected the ongoing construction of Sports Authority of India (SAI) sports academy at Kolasib's Saidan and the laying of artificial turf at the football ground there.

football Updated: Jun 27, 2020 19:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Odisha FC vs GOA FC players during a football match at Kalinga Stadium.(PTI)
Odisha FC vs GOA FC players during a football match at Kalinga Stadium.(PTI)
         

Mizoram sports minister Robert Romawia Royte on Saturday said that the state will soon have a FIFA certified football ground at Kolasib town near the Assam border.

Royte paid a visit and inspected the ongoing construction of Sports Authority of India (SAI) sports academy at Kolasib’s Saidan and the laying of artificial turf at the football ground there.

He was accompanied by supply minister and Kolasib MLA K Lalrinliana and Serlui MLA Lalrinsanga Ralte.

Royte said that the artificial turf, which is being laid at the SAI academy ground at Saidan, was certified by FIFA and is on the verge of completion.

“Mizoram will soon have its first FIFA certified football field,” he said, adding that apart from football, three more disciplines will be added at the under construction SAI sports academy at Saidan at Kolasib.

He expressed hope that the football field will greatly benefit sportspersons in the state.

The sports minister also visited Kawnpui and Vairengte in Kolasib district and inspected the feasibility of new sports infrastructure and upgrade of the existing infrastructure there.

He said that the existing football ground at Kawnpui will be upgraded to a standard ground by laying artificial turf. He inspected the feasibility of a standard basketball court and a standard volleyball court at Kawnpui, which are in the pipeline.

Royte said that the Mizo National Front (MNF) led state government would set up sports training centre at Vairengte on the Mizoram-Assam border in order to fulfil its pre-poll promise.

Royte, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said that the government is mulling to revive the construction of a tourist lodge at Kawnpuia, which has been abandoned.

