e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Mo Salah’s gesture of saving a homeless man from abuse and offering him cash money wins hearts

Mo Salah’s gesture of saving a homeless man from abuse and offering him cash money wins hearts

Mo Salah is winning hearts across the internet for his wonderful gesture that saw him save a homeless man on the streets from the bunch of people trying to abuse him.

football Updated: Oct 08, 2020 11:48 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mo Salah offering money to David Craig.
Mo Salah offering money to David Craig.(Getty/Screengrab)
         

Besides being a champion footballer, Mo Salah showed how big a champion he is off the field. The Liverpool forward is winning hearts across the internet for his wonderful gesture that saw him save a homeless man on the streets from the bunch of people trying to abuse him. A video footage captured on camera last week showed Salah stepping up against the act and saving the man, who goes by the name of David Craig.

As per reports, Salah had spotted Craig being harassed by a group of people when he had pulled over at a fuel station. Upon seeing what was happening, Salah wasted no time in interruption and saving Craig. Salah offered the hecklers a piece of his mind, warning them that they could be on the other side. The 28-year-old then went on to an ATM and withdrew cash, which he offered to Craig.

“Mo was every bit as wonderful as he is for Liverpool on the pitch. Mo had seen a couple of the lads hassling me. They were calling me names, asking why I was begging and telling me to get a job,” Craig was quoted by The Sun. 

“He then turned to them and said, ‘That could be you in a few years’. I only knew I wasn’t hallucinating when Mo handed me £100. What a complete legend. Mo is a real-life hero in my eyes and I want to thank him.”

Such generous act is not newly associated with Salah. The footballer has been known for his involvement in various activities and promitions related to charity, including involvement in the construction of a medical centre and a girl’s school in Egypt.

tags
top news
Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind
Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 68 lakh-mark, over 11 lakh tested in 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 68 lakh-mark, over 11 lakh tested in 24 hrs
IAF Day 2020: ‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty,’ says air chief RKS Bhadauria
IAF Day 2020: ‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty,’ says air chief RKS Bhadauria
VP debate: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence clash over handling of pandemic
VP debate: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence clash over handling of pandemic
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In