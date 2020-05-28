Mohun Bagan duo hail fathers’ contributions in I-League win

football

Young Mohun Bagan footballers Subha Ghosh and Sheikh Sahil have hailed their fathers’ contributions in helping them develop mental strength as the Kolkata giants won the I-League this year.

“My father is my first hero. He ignited the zeal within me to play football and follow my passion. He had a dream of playing football professionally but unfortunately, that couldn’t happen. He always supported me, guided me whenever I felt low. I’ll always admire him as my hero from the bottom of my heart,” Subha told www.i-league.org.

His three crucial goals helped Mohun Bagan in their surge to the I-League crown.

“I was not physically big ever since I started. My coaches had always advised me to switch to midfield, especially flanks. But, my father has always stressed: If you want to play football, play as a striker. You’ll help your team win by scoring goals,” Subha said.

His scoring ability was spotted and nurtured by Mohun Bagan’s Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna and he put him into the fray alongside the likes of Joseba Beitia, Fran Gonzalez and V.P. Suhair.

Before the I-League campaign, the youngster had scored six goals in the Elite League 2018-19 to finish atop the scorer’s list for the Mariners. Prior to that, he smacked six more in the state youth league to propel the green and maroons to the tournament final.

While Subha thanked his father for backing him since he laced his first football boots, his teammate Sheikh Sahil labelled his father as his ‘luckiest charm’.

“Till now, my father hasn’t missed any of my matches. Be it in Kalyani, Mohun Bagan Stadium or Salt Lake Stadium, he’s always there to cheer for me from the stands. I know his eyes will always be on me, looking at every movement of mine on the pitch. He’s my luckiest charm,” Sahil said.

“In our family, everybody loves the game. My father, uncles and even their cousins — everyone stays glued to the television set whenever a match is on. He nourished my passion for football and helped me become whatever I have been now,” Sahil added.

