e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Mourinho says Spurs fans cannot expect same Bale from seven years ago

Mourinho says Spurs fans cannot expect same Bale from seven years ago

The 31-year-old Bale, back at Tottenham on loan from the Spanish side, is building up his fitness and has played three games in all competitions this season, including Thursday’s 1-0 Europa League defeat by Belgian league leaders Royal Antwerp.

football Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 11:50 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale at the start of the second half.
Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale at the start of the second half.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho played down expectations on forward Gareth Bale, saying the Welshman cannot be the same explosive player who left the Premier League club to join Real Madrid seven years ago.

The 31-year-old Bale, back at Tottenham on loan from the Spanish side, is building up his fitness and has played three games in all competitions this season, including Thursday’s 1-0 Europa League defeat by Belgian league leaders Royal Antwerp.

Mourinho said before that match that Bale was ready to “fly”, but the Portuguese was more measured in his assessment heading into Sunday’s league game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Seven years is a long gap, so which player in the world is the same as he was seven years ago? Sometimes they’re not better or worse, just different players,” Mourinho told reporters.

“You look for example to (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi and compare them with seven years ago. They play in different areas, different positions.

“They transform their qualities, try to explore their qualities in other responsibilities on the tactical system of their teams. I think it happens with the majority of the players. So for sure he’s a different player.

Mourinho backed Bale to regain his best form with more minutes under his belt.

“Every word I said on Wednesday I believe, because he’s working hard, he’s improving, he doesn’t have one single injury since he recovered from the last one,” Mourinho added.

“He didn’t miss a single minute of any training session. To play 90 minutes is still hard, to play high intensity is still difficult, but he’s improving and hopefully he’ll be back to a better level soon.”

tags
top news
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Bihar polls: ‘BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine promise not a poll violation,’ says EC
Bihar polls: ‘BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine promise not a poll violation,’ says EC
‘Silently endured all allegations, truth is out now’: PM on Pulwama attack
‘Silently endured all allegations, truth is out now’: PM on Pulwama attack
India’s Covid-19 tally over 8.13 million, recoveries cross 7.43 million
India’s Covid-19 tally over 8.13 million, recoveries cross 7.43 million
LIVE: Odisha extends Covid-19 lockdown in containment zones till Nov 30
LIVE: Odisha extends Covid-19 lockdown in containment zones till Nov 30
Religious guru Ramrao Maharaj passes away; PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes
Religious guru Ramrao Maharaj passes away; PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes
J&J to test vaccine in children, Novavax plans an ethnicity-based study
J&J to test vaccine in children, Novavax plans an ethnicity-based study
At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece
At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In