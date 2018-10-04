Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 04, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik robbed at gunpoint after Liverpool win - Report

Arkadiusz Milik was driving through the Varcaturo district at around 2 a.m. when the motorbike blocked the road and forced him to stop, the report said.

football Updated: Oct 04, 2018 15:47 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Rome
Arkadiusz Milik,Arkadiusz Milik robbed,Napoli
Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik reacts during the UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool.(REUTERS)

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik was robbed at gunpoint by two men on a motorbike as he drove home from Wednesday’s Champions League 1-0 group win against Liverpool, the daily Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino reported on Thursday.

The Polish player was driving through the Varcaturo district at around 2 a.m. when the motorbike blocked the road and forced him to stop, the report said.

One of the men pointed a gun at Milik and made him hand over a Rolex watch. Naples police could not immediately be reached for comment.

READ: India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Prithvi Shaw shatters records with debut ton

Two years ago, Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, who scored the last-minute winner on Wednesday, and his wife were mugged in the city in similar circumstances. Media reports said the robbers told Insigne to “score a goal for us” in his next match.

Team captain Marek Hamsik was robbed in 2013 as was his wife two years before that.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 15:47 IST

tags

more from football