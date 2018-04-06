Neroca FC overcome two-goal deficit, beat Kerala Blasters to enter Super Cup quarter-final

I-League runners-up side Neroca FC rallied from two-goal deficit with a three-goal burst in 12 minutes to stun Kerala Blasters 3-2 and book a quarterfinal spot in the Super Cup football tournament in Bhubaneswar.

Neroca were trailing 0-2 till the 70th minute of the match after strikes from Victor Pulga (11th minute) and Prasanth (49th) but the Manipur side fought back in a remarkable fashion to run away with full three points in the round of 16 match at Kalinga Stadium.

Jean-Michel Joachim (70th) began the Neroca fightback before Aryn Glen Williams (79th) restored parity. Felix Chidi (82nd) converted a penalty to send Neroca in the quarter finals. Neroca face Bengaluru FC in the quarterfinals.