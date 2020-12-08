e-paper
Newcastle reopen training centre after positive Covid-19 tests

The rising number of positive cases forced Newcastle to lodge a request to postpone last Friday’s league match at Aston Villa which was approved by the Premier League Board.

football Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:33 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates
Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates (Pool via REUTERS)
         

Newcastle United players will report for training at the club’s training centre on Tuesday, a week after it was closed because several players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

“Newcastle United’s players will train at the training centre today following a temporary closure last week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases,” the club said in a statement.

“Those who had tested positive will follow relevant protocols before returning.”

The match at Villa was the first Premier League fixture postponed because of COVID-19 since last season resumed in June.

Steve Bruce’s side, 13th in the table, are scheduled to host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

