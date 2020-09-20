e-paper
Home / Football / Nketiah’s late goal earns Arsenal 2-1 win over West Ham

Nketiah’s late goal earns Arsenal 2-1 win over West Ham

The England under-21 striker had only been on the field for eight minutes when he stretched to tap in a low cross from Dani Ceballos after Arsenal broke through the offside trap.

football Updated: Sep 20, 2020 08:10 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
LONDON
Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League.
Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League.(AP)
         

Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score an 85th-minute winner Saturday as Arsenal beat West Ham 2-1 for a second straight victory to open the Premier League.

The England under-21 striker had only been on the field for eight minutes when he stretched to tap in a low cross from Dani Ceballos after Arsenal broke through the offside trap.

Alexandre Lacazette’s 25th-minute opener for Arsenal, set up by a pinpoint cross from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was canceled out by a well-worked team goal finished off by Michail Antonio just before halftime at Emirates Stadium.

West Ham has lost both of its games so far, having been beaten 2-0 by Newcastle last weekend.

Arsenal opened with a 3-0 win at Fulham.

