e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / ‘Nothing concrete’ in Barca talk, says Liverpool’s Wijnaldum

‘Nothing concrete’ in Barca talk, says Liverpool’s Wijnaldum

The 29-year-old was reported to be one of Ronald Koeman’s primary targets in the close season but Wijnaldum said there was “nothing concrete”.

football Updated: Oct 07, 2020 13:18 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum reacts after conceding their sixth goal.
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum reacts after conceding their sixth goal. (Pool via REUTERS)
         

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has played down reports linking him with a move to Barcelona.

The 29-year-old was reported to be one of Ronald Koeman’s primary targets in the close season but Wijnaldum said there was “nothing concrete”.

“I don’t think it was that serious,” he said. “Otherwise you would have read a bit more, or more would have happened.

“The way it looks now, I will stay in Liverpool. My contract is valid for another 10 months and that can change. You never know in football.”

Wijnaldum has played in all four of Liverpool’s Premier League games this season.

tags
top news
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
China’s ‘gross aggression’ driving members of Quad: US official
China’s ‘gross aggression’ driving members of Quad: US official
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu polls next year
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu polls next year
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House ,’ says Fauci
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House ,’ says Fauci
Delhi’s air quality hits ‘poor’ category, first time since June 2020
Delhi’s air quality hits ‘poor’ category, first time since June 2020
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In