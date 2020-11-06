e-paper
Home / Football / Own goals help Arsenal to 4-1 Europa League win over Molde

Own goals help Arsenal to 4-1 Europa League win over Molde

Arsenal struggled to deal with Molde’s aggressive pressing game and that led to Martin Ellingsen’s opening goal as the Norwegians won the ball in midfield and he fired home a dipping shot from outside the area in the 22nd minute.

football Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 09:50 IST
Reuters
Reuters
LONDON
Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring their third goal with Dani Ceballos.
Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring their third goal with Dani Ceballos.(REUTERS)
         

Two own goals helped Arsenal recover from falling behind to crush Molde 4-1 in Europa League Group B on Thursday, with Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock also scoring for the Londoners.

The home side equalised in first-half stoppage time after a sweeping move from a Molde corner. Eddie Nketiah whipped in a low centre from the right and Kristoffer Haugen bundled the ball into his own net.

Defender Sead Kolasinac missed a glorious chance for Arsenal, hoofing the ball over an open goal from close range, but they went ahead in the 62nd minute when Willock pulled the ball across and Sheriff Sinyan shanked it into his own net.

Pepe made it three eight minutes later with a thumping left-foot shot before Arsenal turned the tables by pressuring a Molde clearance, winning the ball and setting up Willock to score.

Arsenal top Group B on a maximum nine points from three games, three ahead of Molde. Rapid Vienna, who beat Irish side Dundalk 4-3 earlier in the evening, are third on three points.

