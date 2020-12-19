e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Possession stats are like overcooked meat, says Spurs boss Mourinho

Possession stats are like overcooked meat, says Spurs boss Mourinho

“I like everything in football,” Mourinho said ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game at home to Leicester City. “I like organised attack, I like football with more transitions, I like to defend with a high block or with a low block.

football Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:25 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, left, interacts with Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho after their English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Dec., 16, 2020.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, left, interacts with Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho after their English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Dec., 16, 2020. (AP)
         

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has brushed off criticism of his side’s conservative playing style in the aftermath of Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat by Liverpool, saying there is too much emphasis on meaningless possession statistics.

Spurs had just 24 percent of the ball and 19 passes in the final third compared to Liverpool’s 200 but Mourinho insisted the better team had lost after a 90th-minute header from Roberto Firmino denied the north London club a hard-fought point.

“I like everything in football,” Mourinho said ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game at home to Leicester City. “I like organised attack, I like football with more transitions, I like to defend with a high block or with a low block.

“The media love the word possession and stats. Sometimes you say, ‘the stats say player B had 92% efficiency in his passing.’ But they don’t say that player only made passes of two metres. And they they don’t say that player was a centre back who only passed to the other centre back.

“The stats many many times are like an incredible piece of meat or fish but badly cooked. It doesn’t tell me much. What it tells me is the number of goals you score and chances you create. You can have less of the ball but score more goals.”

Spurs are second in the table with 25 points, three behind leaders Liverpool.

tags
top news
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Covid vaccine can turn people into ‘crocodiles’: Brazilian President Bolsonaro
Covid vaccine can turn people into ‘crocodiles’: Brazilian President Bolsonaro
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
Farm laws led to jump in agri firms: Govt data
Farm laws led to jump in agri firms: Govt data
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In