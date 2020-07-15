e-paper
Premier League transfer window to run for 10 weeks

Premier League clubs will have from Oct. 5-16 to sign players on loan or permanently from 72 teams in the English Football League.

football Updated: Jul 15, 2020 16:45 IST
The Premier League transfer window will run for 10 weeks until October 5. The 2020-21 season is due to begin a month later than scheduled in September. The transfer window will open on July 27, the day after the pandemic-delayed season ends, the league said Wednesday following a decision by clubs.

FIFA still has to approve the transfer window plans.

