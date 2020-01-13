e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Football / Pressure on Pepe and Lacazette with Aubameyang suspended, says Arteta

Pressure on Pepe and Lacazette with Aubameyang suspended, says Arteta

Aubameyang took his tally to 16 goals in all competitions this season in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday but was also sent off, earning the suspension at a critical time for the Premier League side.

football Updated: Jan 13, 2020 16:46 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates with Alexandre Lacazette after the match.
Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates with Alexandre Lacazette after the match.(REUTERS)
         

The pressure is on record signing Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette to score goals with Arsenal’s leading scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suspended for three matches, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang took his tally to 16 goals in all competitions this season in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday but was also sent off, earning the suspension at a critical time for the Premier League side.

The dropped points leave the Gunners 11 points adrift of a Champions League spot next season and only seven points clear of the relegation places.

Hence Arteta’s call for both Pepe and Lacazette especially to be more clinical in front of goal for the three matches which will not feature Aubameyang.

They host sixth-placed Sheffield United next weekend and also have a tricky league match with Chelsea as well as an FA Cup fourth round tie away at out of form Bournemouth.

Pepe has yet to live up to his £72 million ($93 million) fee scoring just five times this term while Lacazette has six goals to his name, but has not found the net in six matches since scoring in the Europa League match with Standard Liege on December 12.

“They have to make a step forward now,” said Arteta.

“If he (Aubameyang) is not able to contribute to the team with goals like this, then someone else has to do it and I want to see that reaction too.

“Probably the most important player is missing so it is not nice, but we have other players who can play in that position and we will find a way and be as competitive as possible.”

Arteta’s alternative would be to call on younger players such as Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, who is Arsenal’s second top goalscorer this season with a tally of eight, although the majority of them have occurred in cup competitions.

Another alternative is the talented Eddie Nketiah, who returned early from his loan spell at Championship side Leeds having failed to secure regular first team football.

“At the moment we have to think mid-to-long term with Eddie,” he said.

“We have to respect his evolution and development and we don’t have to make a decision just based on two or three games.”

tags
top news
NRC backfired in Assam, Centre’s new focus on NPR, says Sonia Gandhi
NRC backfired in Assam, Centre’s new focus on NPR, says Sonia Gandhi
At the centre of alleged link between Afzal Guru and Davinder Singh, a letter
At the centre of alleged link between Afzal Guru and Davinder Singh, a letter
‘PM should tell students why economy a disaster, a basket case’: Rahul Gandhi
‘PM should tell students why economy a disaster, a basket case’: Rahul Gandhi
After Shoaib Iqbal, Congress leader Mahabal Mishra’s son crosses over to AAP
After Shoaib Iqbal, Congress leader Mahabal Mishra’s son crosses over to AAP
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants, writes Vir Sanghvi
Why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants, writes Vir Sanghvi
Jio’s Happy New Year 2020 plan is still available: Check data, benefits
Jio’s Happy New Year 2020 plan is still available: Check data, benefits
The Big Picture: The unrest in JNU
The Big Picture: The unrest in JNU
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News