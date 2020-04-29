e-paper
Home / Football / PSG could play Champions League matches abroad, says Al-Khelaifi

PSG could play Champions League matches abroad, says Al-Khelaifi

Nasser Al-Khelaifi made the announcement after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that professional football could not restart until September, putting the current Ligue 1 season in serious danger of being cancelled.

football Updated: Apr 29, 2020 09:54 IST
AFP
AFP
Paris
PSG could play Champions League matches abroad
PSG could play Champions League matches abroad(REUTERS)
         

Paris Saint-Germain will complete their Champions League season abroad if France’s new coronavirus regulations don’t allow them to them to play matches in the country, the club’s president has said.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi made the announcement after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that professional football could not restart until September, putting the current Ligue 1 season in serious danger of being cancelled.

“We respect the French government decision. With agreement from UEFA, we plan on competing in the Champions League, wherever and whenever it is held,” Al-Khelaifi said in a statement.

“If it is not possible to play in France we will play our matches abroad, ensuring the best medical safety conditions for our players and all of our staff.” Philippe’s announcement to France’s National Assembly on Tuesday appeared to spell the end to the current Ligue 1 and 2 campaigns.

However France’s sports ministry told AFP after the speech that sports fixtures could not take place even behind closed doors before the end of July, leaving open the possibility that some matches could still be played in August.

The French Football League (LFP) will hold a teleconference later Tuesday to draw its conclusions from the government’s announcement.

According to documents seen by AFP, European governing body UEFA is aiming to finish this season’s Champions League by the end of August.

PSG are in the quarter-finals of this year’s competition, but are yet to have an opponent as the round of 16 ties were not completed before the COVID-19 lockdown hit Europe.

According to the documents, the round of 16 will be finished on August 7-8, with the quarters played between August 11-15 and the final on August 29.

