e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / PSG ‘strongly’ back Neymar claim to being racially abused

PSG ‘strongly’ back Neymar claim to being racially abused

The Brazil forward was caught by VAR jabbing the back of Alvaro Gonzalez’s head. Neymar told officials as he went off he was racially abused, and went on social media to say his only regret was that he didn’t punch Gonzalez in the face.

football Updated: Sep 15, 2020 07:09 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
PARIS
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique de Marseille - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 13, 2020 Paris St Germain's Neymar clashes with Olympique de Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique de Marseille - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 13, 2020 Paris St Germain's Neymar clashes with Olympique de Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes(REUTERS)
         

Paris Saint-Germain “strongly supports” Neymar’s claim to being racially abused by a Marseille player during their feisty match, the French champion said on Monday. Neymar was one of five players sent off after an injury-time brawl including punching and kicking at Parc des Princes.

The Brazil forward was caught by VAR jabbing the back of Alvaro Gonzalez’s head. Neymar told officials as he went off he was racially abused, and went on social media to say his only regret was that he didn’t punch Gonzalez in the face.

In a brief statement, PSG added it was looking forward to the LFP, the governing body of the top French leagues, investigating the facts behind a Ligue 1 match which featured 17 cards — including reds to PSG’s Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa, and Marseille’s Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto.

In its own statement released on Monday, Marseille said Gonzalez “is not racist” and he has “demonstrated it to us by his daily behavior since joining the club, as his teammates have already testified.”

“This controversy is serious and already has serious consequences,” Marseille said. “The club therefore condemns the dissemination of the private telephone numbers of Alvaro Gonzalez and his relatives on Brazilian media and social networks, giving rise since to constant harassment, consisting in particular of death threats.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
CM hails Delhi’s Covid-19 model, says it worked due to teamwork
CM hails Delhi’s Covid-19 model, says it worked due to teamwork
Donald Trump defies coronavirus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow
Donald Trump defies coronavirus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow
Maharashtra creates new campaign to tackle Covid-19, roll-out today
Maharashtra creates new campaign to tackle Covid-19, roll-out today
Umar Khalid in 10-day custody, police to show him 1.1mn pages of data
Umar Khalid in 10-day custody, police to show him 1.1mn pages of data
PM Modi to inaugurate, launch 7 infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
PM Modi to inaugurate, launch 7 infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In