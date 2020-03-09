e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / PSG v Dortmund Champions League tie behind closed doors

PSG v Dortmund Champions League tie behind closed doors

The match will be held without spectators in order to conform with measures adopted by the government to cope with the spread of the virus, a police statement said on Monday.

football Updated: Mar 09, 2020 19:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Paris
Neymar reacts disappointed beside Dortmund's goalkeeper Roman Buerki, right, during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germai.
Neymar reacts disappointed beside Dortmund's goalkeeper Roman Buerki, right, during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germai.(AP)
         

Paris Saint-Germain were ordered to play Wednesday’s home Champions League tie against German club Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

The match will be held without spectators in order to conform with measures adopted by the government to cope with the spread of the virus, a police statement said on Monday.

France, with more than 1,100 cases and 19 deaths, has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people to try and slow the spread of COVID-19, the health minister said.

tags
top news
CBI raids 7 locations in Mumbai; houses of Rana Kapoor, daughters’ searched
CBI raids 7 locations in Mumbai; houses of Rana Kapoor, daughters’ searched
China shuts 14 makeshift hospitals as new coronavirus cases in Wuhan plummet
China shuts 14 makeshift hospitals as new coronavirus cases in Wuhan plummet
India was the 2nd largest arms importer till 2019, Russia leads the race
India was the 2nd largest arms importer till 2019, Russia leads the race
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
Petrol price falls below Rs 71 in India amid Saudi, Russia price war
Petrol price falls below Rs 71 in India amid Saudi, Russia price war
‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
Rolls-Royce to collaborate with IIT Madras for future technological research
Rolls-Royce to collaborate with IIT Madras for future technological research
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News