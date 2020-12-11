e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Rashford only has eyes for Man United

Rashford only has eyes for Man United

Rashford came out of United’s academy and scored twice on his senior debut in the Europa League in 2016 at the age of 18. He now has 77 goals in 232 club appearances.

football Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 16:11 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - RB Leipzig v Manchester United - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - December 8, 2020 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford looks dejected Pool via REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - RB Leipzig v Manchester United - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - December 8, 2020 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford looks dejected Pool via REUTERS/Annegret Hilse(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Marcus Rashford is drawing interest from some of Europe’s top clubs but the young Manchester United forward said he wants to be a one-club man. Rashford came out of United’s academy and scored twice on his senior debut in the Europa League in 2016 at the age of 18. He now has 77 goals in 232 club appearances.

“For me, I never look beyond Manchester United,” Rashford told the Sports Journalists’ Association. “As a kid I’ve never looked beyond Manchester United in my mind, it wouldn’t sit right for me to be pulling on another shirt.”

Rashford was speaking after being announced as one of the winners of the Sport for Social Change award. The 23-year-old has been recognised for his efforts to end child food poverty in Britain.

He said his bond with United ran deep.

“I am talking about the times when they put me into accommodation when my mum was struggling at home, when I was 11-years-old and I was there until 16 or 17, so it is a lot deeper than what people see sometimes,” Rashford said.

“They have given me the opportunity to express myself and to find out that I have talent in football.”

tags
top news
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
No reply from farmers’ unions on govt’s proposal: Agriculture minister Tomar
No reply from farmers’ unions on govt’s proposal: Agriculture minister Tomar
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata Banerjee: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata Banerjee: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya
Parliament building: Here’s what Duke of Connaught said nearly 100 years ago
Parliament building: Here’s what Duke of Connaught said nearly 100 years ago
WHO, regulators and manufacturers discuss fast-tracking of Covid vaccine roll-out
WHO, regulators and manufacturers discuss fast-tracking of Covid vaccine roll-out
Are home minister, PM of India outsiders?: Minister hits out at Bengal CM
Are home minister, PM of India outsiders?: Minister hits out at Bengal CM
He embodies new India:Chappell names most important player in world cricket
He embodies new India:Chappell names most important player in world cricket
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In