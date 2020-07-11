e-paper
Real Madrid's Marcelo to miss remainder of league season

Real Madrid’s Marcelo to miss remainder of league season

Marcelo, 32, will miss Real’s final four Liga matches -- against Alaves on Friday plus Granada, Villarreal and Leganes - but should return in time for their Champions League last-16 second leg at Manchester City on Aug. 7, added the report.

football Updated: Jul 11, 2020 06:15 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MADRID
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - July 5, 2020 Athletic Bilbao's Ander Capa in action against Real Madrid's Marcelo as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - July 5, 2020 Athletic Bilbao's Ander Capa in action against Real Madrid's Marcelo as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Real Madrid defender Marcelo will likely be sidelined for the rest of their Liga title run-in after sustaining a thigh injury. A statement from Real on Friday confirmed the injury to the Brazilian without stating when he would return although Spanish newspaper Marca said he would be out of action for three weeks.

Marcelo, 32, will miss Real’s final four Liga matches -- against Alaves on Friday plus Granada, Villarreal and Leganes - but should return in time for their Champions League last-16 second leg at Manchester City on Aug. 7, added the report.

Real, targeting their first Spanish league title since 2017, are one point clear of second-placed Barcelona and can increase their lead to four with a home win over struggling Alaves.

