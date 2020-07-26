e-paper
Home / Football / ‘He hasn’t adapted’: Former Real Madrid manager explains why Chelsea star has not been able to shine in spain

The Belgium international inspired Chelsea to two Premier League trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge but has failed to hit similar heights in Spain, with injuries limiting him to 21 appearances in all competitions this season.

football Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:21 IST
London
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Real Madrid v Paris St Germain - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 26, 2019 Real Madrid's Eden Hazard in action with Paris St Germain's Marquinhos REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo
Eden Hazard has struggled to deal with the weight of the Real Madrid shirt following his high-profile move from Chelsea, former Real manager Fabio Capello has said. Hazard joined the Spanish club from Chelsea on a five-year contract for a reported 100 million euros ($116.54 million) ahead of the 2019-20 season. The Belgium international inspired Chelsea to two Premier League trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge but has failed to hit similar heights in Spain, with injuries limiting him to 21 appearances in all competitions this season.

“He hasn’t been the player he was at Chelsea and he was injured for a long time, he hasn’t adapted,” Capello told Marca.

“I’ve always thought of him as a great player but the Real shirt weighs heavily and Hazard has sunk this year. It’s clear that he’ll be better next season,” added the Italian, who led Real to two La Liga titles.

With Hazard struggling for form, the onus was on Karim Benzema to shoulder the goal-scoring responsibilities and the French striker enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career, netting 21 league goals and firing Real to a record-extending 34th La Liga crown.

“He’s become a benchmark for Real. He has taken on responsibility that he didn’t have when he played with Cristiano Ronaldo, he has a nose for goal and he’s shown it,” added former England coach Capello.

