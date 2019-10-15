e-paper
Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
Records are looking for me: Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring 700th goal



football Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2020 group B qualifying soccer match between Ukraine and Portugal at the Olympiyskiy stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2020 group B qualifying soccer match between Ukraine and Portugal at the Olympiyskiy stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.(AP)
         

Portuguese goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo has added another feather to his cap after scoring a goal during Portugal’s 1-2 Euro 2020 qualifiers defeat against Ukraine. The goal, which came from the penalty spot, was the 700th in his career and he is now part of an elite club of footballers.

He has scored 700 goals in 973 matches, and as per a report in BBC, only Czech-Austrian Josef Bican (805 goals), Brazil’s Romario (772), the legendary Pele (767 goals), Hungary stalwart Ferenc Puskas (746) and German striker Gerd Muller (735 goals) are ahead of him.

ALSO READ: Euro 2020 Qualifiers - Cristiano Ronaldo becomes 6th footballer to join 700 goals club

Not known for being modest about his achievements, Ronaldo responded to questions on his record in his customary flashy way. “Records come naturally - I don’t go looking for them; records are looking for me! Without having an obsession, they happen naturally,” Goal.com quoted Ronaldo as saying.

After achieving the feat, Ronaldo thanked his team-mates and coaches and also said that he is oblivious of the number of records he holds.

“Thank you to my team-mates, colleagues and coaches who have helped me to become the player I am.

“How many records do I have? I don’t know. I have to enjoy the moment and thank those who helped me reach this impressive mark,” he said.

Ronaldo though expressed his disappointment at the loss of his team. Portugal, if they qualify, will be the defending champions at the 2020 event, having beaten France to the title in 2016.

“I am disappointed that we didn’t win, but proud of the team,” Ronaldo said.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 13:59 IST

