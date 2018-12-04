Revitalised Arsenal expect tough United test says Emery

Arsenal produced their best display yet under Unai Emery in their weekend Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur but the Spaniard said they would have to prove their mettle again in Wednesday’s trip to Manchester United.

Arsenal beat Spurs 4-2 at home to leapfrog their north London rivals into fourth spot on goal difference with 30 points but Emery believes improving his team’s away performance is vital if they are to continue their good form.

“If we’re stronger now, we need to (show it) on Wednesday... It’s a new match, a new challenge, a big challenge. It’s away and we need to continue improving our mentality away,” Emery told a news conference.

“We know we need to change to get more competitive away. I think the team is doing that, but it’s Manchester United away, and the challenge is bigger than other matches.

“It’s a very exciting match. The preparation for this match is also a big motivation for us. It gives me a big motivation for Wednesday.”

Jose Mourinho’s United side are struggling down in seventh place with 22 points after 14 games.

Arsenal’s wi over Tottenham extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 games and the fans have started to believe the club can win their first league crown since they lifted the title in the 2003-04 season under Arsene Wenger.

“I want to think about the possibility, maybe not this year, of a title with Arsenal,” Emery added.

“The Premier League is the first competition for us but the Europa League is exciting and we also have the Carabao (League and FA Cups. It’s about progress, improving and our demands.”

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 09:29 IST