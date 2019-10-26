e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Robert Lewandowski makes history after scoring in first nine Bundesliga games

Robert Lewandowski showed clinical finishing by tucking away an Alphonso Davies second-half pass at the Allianz Arena to claim his 13th goal in his first nine league games this season.

football Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:43 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Berlin
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal.
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal.(REUTERS)
         

Robert Lewandowski made yet more history on Saturday by netting in Bayern Munich’s home game against Union Berlin, setting a new record after scoring in each of the first nine Bundesliga matches this season.

The Poland striker showed clinical finishing by tucking away an Alphonso Davies second-half pass at the Allianz Arena to claim his 13th goal in his first nine league games this season.

He has now scored in each of his last 13 games for Bayern and means Lewandowski broke the previous league record, set by current Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who scored in each of the first eight games of the 2015/16 season for Borussia Dortmund.

Having also scored twice in Bayern’s 3-2 midweek win at Olympiakos in the Champions League, the 31-year-old Lewandowski now has 19 goals in just 14 appearances in all competitions during what is turning into the best season of his career.

Lewandowski is already the top-scoring foreigner in Bundesliga history with 215 league goals for Bayern and former club Dortmund.

He also holds a record from his incredible haul of five goals in just nine second-half minutes when he came off the bench in Bayern’s 5-1 thrashing of Wolfsburg in September 2015.

ryj/iwd

ALLIANZ

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 21:42 IST

tags
top news
6 CRPF personnel injured in Srinagar grenade attack
6 CRPF personnel injured in Srinagar grenade attack
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips down further as rescuers race against time
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips down further as rescuers race against time
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News