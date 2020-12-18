e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Rooney’s 11-year-old son Kai signs for Manchester United academy

Rooney’s 11-year-old son Kai signs for Manchester United academy

United’s record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old Kai, the oldest of his four sons, signing a contract to join the Premier League club’s youth academy.

football Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 07:48 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Manchester
Wayne Rooney’s son signs for Manchester United academy
Wayne Rooney’s son signs for Manchester United academy(Rooney/Instagram)
         

One of Wayne Rooney’s sons has followed in his father’s footsteps by signing for Manchester United.

United’s record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old Kai, the oldest of his four sons, signing a contract to join the Premier League club’s youth academy.

“Proud day,” Rooney posted on Instagram. “Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son.”

 

The 38-year-old Rooney is currently interim manager of Derby in the second division.

The former England striker had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances.

“Special night..... congratulations Kai,” Rooney’s wife, Coleen, wrote on Instagram. “I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best.”

tags
top news
Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime
Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime
Chilly spell in Delhi-NCR intensifies, no relief till Dec 21: IMD
Chilly spell in Delhi-NCR intensifies, no relief till Dec 21: IMD
PM Modi to address MP farmers today amid protests against farm laws
PM Modi to address MP farmers today amid protests against farm laws
SC order on contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: All you need to know
SC order on contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: All you need to know
Day temperatures likely to drop below normal today over Delhi, other parts of NW India
Day temperatures likely to drop below normal today over Delhi, other parts of NW India
Coca-Cola to cut 2,200 jobs worldwide amid Covid challenges
Coca-Cola to cut 2,200 jobs worldwide amid Covid challenges
‘Unity sphere’, tech dome in New India garden plan
‘Unity sphere’, tech dome in New India garden plan
Covid update: UK strengthens curbs; Pfizer storage challenge; WHO’s China visit
Covid update: UK strengthens curbs; Pfizer storage challenge; WHO’s China visit
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In