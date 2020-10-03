e-paper
Home / Football / Sadio Mane becomes 2nd Liverpool player to test positive for Covid-19 this week

Sadio Mane becomes 2nd Liverpool player to test positive for Covid-19 this week

Mane has “displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall,” the club said on Friday. Mane, who scored in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday, is self-isolating and will miss Sunday’s game against Aston Villa.

football Updated: Oct 03, 2020 10:27 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
LIVERPOOL, England
Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield.
Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield.(AP)
         

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second player to test positive this week for the coronavirus at the English Premier League champions.

Mane has “displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall,” the club said on Friday.

Mane, who scored in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday, is self-isolating and will miss Sunday’s game against Aston Villa.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is also out of the game after contracting COVID-19.

