Scolari’s Palmeiras win Brazilian title for 10th time

Palmeiras, coached by former Brazil and Chelsea coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, won the Brazilian title for the tenth time on Sunday after beating Vasco de Gama 1-0.

The away victory, thanks to Deyverson’s 72nd-minute goal, gave the Sao Paulo-based club 77 points, five more than closest rivals Flamengo.

It is the club’s second title in three years and meant Scolari, who returned home from a stint in China at Guangzhou Evergrande to take over in July, won his first trophy in Brazil since his national side suffered the humiliation of a 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semi-finals of the World Cup on home soil.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 09:11 IST