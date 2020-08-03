e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Sent off for a cough? FA issues guidelines to referees

Sent off for a cough? FA issues guidelines to referees

The instructions to referees taking charge of games when COVID-19 restrictions are in place will come into force immediately and be applied at all levels of the game.

football Updated: Aug 03, 2020 13:42 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Representational image.
Representational image.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Players who deliberately cough at opponents or referees can be shown red or yellow cards under new guidelines issued by England’s Football Association (FA) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The instructions to referees taking charge of games when COVID-19 restrictions are in place will come into force immediately and be applied at all levels of the game.

The FA document for referees said action should be taken when “the referee is certain someone deliberately, and from close range, coughed into the face of an opponent or match official...” It added that the offence would fall under the category of “using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures”.

“If the incident was not severe enough to merit a sending-off, a caution could be issued for ‘unsporting behaviour - shows a lack of respect for the game’.” The document added that referees must not look to punish “routine” coughing and should remind players to avoid spitting on the ground, although it is not an act of misconduct.

tags
top news
‘His blessings first’: Why Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple is first on PM Modi’s itinerary
‘His blessings first’: Why Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple is first on PM Modi’s itinerary
‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020’: Tamil Nadu CM
‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020’: Tamil Nadu CM
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
Bihar CM expresses displeasure at IPS officer’s quarantine order
Bihar CM expresses displeasure at IPS officer’s quarantine order
Proud to have such a brother: Priyanka’s emotional Rakhi message for Rahul
Proud to have such a brother: Priyanka’s emotional Rakhi message for Rahul
Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain admits to his role, says report
Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain admits to his role, says report
Sushant Singh Rajput case probe in right direction: Anil Deshmukh
Sushant Singh Rajput case probe in right direction: Anil Deshmukh
Watch: 82-year-old woman to break 28-year-long fast with Ram temple ‘prasad’
Watch: 82-year-old woman to break 28-year-long fast with Ram temple ‘prasad’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In