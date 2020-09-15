e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Chelsea’s Lampard confident Werner will be fit for Liverpool clash

Chelsea’s Lampard confident Werner will be fit for Liverpool clash

Germany international Werner, who joined from RB Leipzig in the close season, picked up the issue when he was fouled by Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan in Monday’s 3-1 league win.

football Updated: Sep 15, 2020 10:13 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - September 14, 2020. Chelsea's Timo Werner in action. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - September 14, 2020. Chelsea's Timo Werner in action. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Cziborra(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he is hopeful new signing Timo Werner can shake off a leg knock in time for Sunday’s Premier League clash against champions Liverpool. Germany international Werner, who joined from RB Leipzig in the close season, picked up the issue when he was fouled by Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan in Monday’s 3-1 league win.

“He took a knock when he won the penalty which we hope is a dead leg,” Lampard told a news conference. “I would like to think if it is that we have a bit of time to get him back (for the Liverpool game). “I was really pleased with Timo. I know the qualities he’s going to bring, we saw that with the speed to get the penalty. He’s going to be a real threat.”

Werner said that he was in pain for the rest of the game but he had no doubt he would be fit to face Liverpool.

“For the rest of the game it hurt a lot and I couldn’t do some movements because the muscle went very hard, but in the end, I’m happy we won,” Werner told Sky Sports.

“I don’t care about this.

“For games like those (against Liverpool), you’re always fit.”

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE Updates: FM introduces The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE Updates: FM introduces The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha
Delhi sero survey: Results of third round expected this week
Delhi sero survey: Results of third round expected this week
‘Failure of Chinese army at LAC will have consequences’: Report
‘Failure of Chinese army at LAC will have consequences’: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In