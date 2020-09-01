e-paper
Home / Football / Real Sociedad’s David Silva tests positive for COVID-19

Real Sociedad’s David Silva tests positive for COVID-19

football Updated: Sep 01, 2020 09:35 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Norwich City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - July 26, 2020 Manchester City's David Silva, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/Files
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Norwich City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - July 26, 2020 Manchester City's David Silva, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/Files(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has tested positive for COVID-19, his new club Real Sociedad said on Monday. The 34-year-old Spaniard, who joined Sociedad on a free transfer earlier this month, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.

He is not displaying any symptoms and is self-isolating, the La Liga club said.

Former Spain international Silva left City at the end of last season after a decade of service in which he won four Premier League titles.

