Stimac wants fewer foreigners in leagues

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 09:19 IST

There’s a specific reason why national coach Igor Stimac is keeping a hawk’s eye on the Indian Arrows, the All India Football Federation’s development side competing in the I-League. The Croatian has watched three of their matches at the Cooperage ground here, while also conducting a training session with the boys.

By his own admission, Stimac is on the hunt for Indian players that can enable him to create a larger pool for the senior national team. By his own admission, he isn’t finding many in either the Indian Super League (ISL)—now the country’s premier domestic tournament—or the I-League, where each club is allowed to field five foreigners in the playing XI. By his own admission, it needs to change, and soon.

“Many times I’m asked the question: where are you going to find a replacement for Sunil Chhetri? We will never find replacement for Sunil Chhetri while the situation is like this,” Stimac said here on Friday.

“We cannot take someone who has never played as striker and put him in the national team to play striker. Where am I going to find a striker? Even in the I-League, they have five foreign players. We don’t have a striker in the I-League, other than in Indian Arrows. We have a big problem. But nobody wants to talk about that,” he added.

The 52-year-old believes that with the current roadmap for the two leagues, the ISL could adopt Asian Football Confederation’s ‘3+1’ rule for overseas players (three foreign and one Asian player in each team), while the I-League should become a developmental league featuring only homegrown players.

“We definitely need a larger pool of players. If you consider that India has a top tier of 10 clubs, of which 60 per cent of them are foreign players. What’s worrying me is that I-League also has five foreign players. Why don’t they trust our kids?

“We haven’t opened positions for Indian youngsters to play. We closed these positions in the ISL and I-League. Where are they going to play? If young, talented kids are recognized in the city leagues in Mumbai or Kolkata, they need to go up. But up, it’s closed. There’s no place for them. Bench. Stands. That’s the position for them. That’s the problem,” he added.

Stimac, who has led the national team to one victory, four draws and five losses since taking charge in May last year, said he has raised the concern with the federation and the other stakeholders of Indian football, but also understands what the result-oriented club culture demands. What he doesn’t, however, is clubs roping in foreign players who are well past their prime.

“We have foreign players who are 36, 37, 38-years-old, who are earning their last money here. Some of them are really good players, great players. And I will be honest again. We have 70 foreign players here, approximately. Fifty-five are not good enough. And I have nothing against them. Of the 15 who are good, half of them are over 35. So, we need to find a way to change things,” Stimac said.

‘Unsure about camp’

With FIFA considering postponing the upcoming 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers due to the coronavirus threat, the match between India and Qatar in Bhubaneswar on March 26 is under a cloud of uncertainty. And Igor Stimac wasn’t sure if the national camp in the same city will be held as well, which will depend on the final decision expected to be taken early next week. “Not sure if we are going to have a camp. We are still focused on proceeding with the camp because we don’t have official information yet. We need to keep our preparations on as per plan, but it’s not in our hand. It’s not easy to stay focused and do your best in such circumstances. It affects your mind,” Stimac said.