Home / Football / Three Ukraine players test positive for COVID-19 before match with Switzerland

Three Ukraine players test positive for COVID-19 before match with Switzerland

“The tests of three players - Eduard Sobol, Yevhen Makarenko and Dmytro Riznyk - had the so-called conditionally negative status yesterday. After additional research, doctors found that these samples contain COVID-19,” the team said in a statement.

Representational image.
Representational image.(File)
         

Ukraine’s national soccer team are waiting for the decision of Switzerland’s authorities if their Nations League match will be allowed tomorrow as three of their players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. “The tests of three players - Eduard Sobol, Yevhen Makarenko and Dmytro Riznyk - had the so-called conditionally negative status yesterday. After additional research, doctors found that these samples contain COVID-19,” the team said in a statement.

It added that the three players were isolating in their hotel rooms.

Ukraine travelled to Switzerland after being defeated by Germany last Saturday.

