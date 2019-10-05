e-paper
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris suffers horrific injury against Brighton

Lloris was given oxygen as he was carried from the field, seemingly nursing an elbow injury, and will now be a major doubt for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey.

football Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:40 IST
AFP
AFP
London
Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris reacts as he stretchered off after sustaining an injury.
Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris reacts as he stretchered off after sustaining an injury.(REUTERS)
         

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had to be stretchered from the field in severe pain after an awkward fall in conceding an early goal to Brighton on Saturday.

The France captain was at fault for dropping a simple cross into the box before falling backwards as Neal Maupay headed into an empty net to give Brighton a dream start after just three minutes.

Lloris was given oxygen as he was carried from the field, seemingly nursing an elbow injury, and will now be a major doubt for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey.

The early goal was a blow to Tottenham’s confidence as they attempted to bounce back from a 7-2 thrashing against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 17:40 IST

