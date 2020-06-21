e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Unacceptable defeat, says Arsenal boss Arteta

Unacceptable defeat, says Arsenal boss Arteta

“It is unacceptable the way we lost the game. We like competing and I know we have a young squad but still, we threw the game away. We had to put it to bed earlier.

football Updated: Jun 21, 2020 10:47 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta(REUTERS)
         

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described as “unacceptable” the way his side conceded two late goals to lose 2-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, their second defeat since the restart of the Premier League.

Nicolas Pepe’s delightful free kick looked like giving Arsenal the points but Lewis Dunk equalised for the hosts before Neal Maupay struck five minutes into stoppage time.

Defeat left Arsenal in ninth spot in the table with 40 points from 30 games, six behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

“I am very frustrated,” Arteta said.

“It is unacceptable the way we lost the game. We like competing and I know we have a young squad but still, we threw the game away. We had to put it to bed earlier.

Before the Premier League was suspended because of the pandemic, Arsenal were on a three-game winning run in the league that had revived their hopes of qualifying for Europe.

However, after losing to Manchester City on Wednesday and now Brighton, it looks a tough task.

“We need to try to lift the players. There’s a lot of things that they’ve done really well, but we don’t compete,” Arteta said. “At this level you can’t give the goals that we give away.

“It’s impossible. I know that we are a very, very young team but in the Premier League if you make two mistakes like this, you lost two goals. We can’t accept that.”

Arsenal also lost keeper Bernd Leno to a knee injury after he tangled with Maupay just before halftime. Arsenal’s players reacted angrily at the French forward who hit back at suggestions he was reckless.

“Some of their players need to learn what is humilty -- especially one of them. He was talking all game, he was saying bad things,” Maupay said. “I don’t want to say because I could be in trouble. I just said that this is what happens when you talk too much on the pitch.

“I just went for the ball. I am that type of player -- I don’t want to stop until the referee blows the whistle.”

Arteta stopped short of criticising him.

“I always believe players never have the intention to hurt anybody and I’m sure he didn’t have the intention to do that.”

It was a massive three points for Brighton who gave themselves a five-point cushion over third-from-bottom Bournemouth in the relegation battle.

tags
top news
Encounter starts in J-K’s Srinagar, mobile internet services snapped
Encounter starts in J-K’s Srinagar, mobile internet services snapped
‘Let’s hurt them economically’: General VK Singh on India-China border row
‘Let’s hurt them economically’: General VK Singh on India-China border row
Trump says he ordered Covid-19 testing to be slowed down
Trump says he ordered Covid-19 testing to be slowed down
Live: Home Minister calls review meet for Covid situation in Delhi at 5 pm
Live: Home Minister calls review meet for Covid situation in Delhi at 5 pm
‘Yoga brings people together’: PM Modi on International Yoga Day
‘Yoga brings people together’: PM Modi on International Yoga Day
Solar Eclipse 2020: How and where to Watch ‘Ring of Fire’ Live Stream
Solar Eclipse 2020: How and where to Watch ‘Ring of Fire’ Live Stream
Over 15,000 Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 410,461
Over 15,000 Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 410,461
Watch: Donald Trump offers to ‘help’ India & China resolve border tension
Watch: Donald Trump offers to ‘help’ India & China resolve border tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In