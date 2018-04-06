Will try to submit report on AIFF by April 18, says SC-appointed administrator

The draft of the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) constitution is likely to be submitted by April 18, SY Quraishi said on Friday.

Quraishi, the former chief election commissioner, and former India captain Bhaskar Ganguly were appointed administrators by the Supreme Court last November to get the AIFF constitution in line with the National Sports Code.

Quraishi said he would meet Ganguly on April 10 and then discus the draft with the lawyers before submitting.

The committee of administrators was formed by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud. This was after the bench stayed a Delhi High Court order on the AIFF elections.

The submission is important because it would start the process of fresh elections, if needed. Even though Quraishi said there is no bar in convening an executive committee meeting or the annual general meeting now, it wouldn’t be prudent to take long-term decisions now.

“Any decision taken now can be undone by a fresh set of officials who may be appointed,” said Quraishi.

The AIFF hasn’t called an executive committee meeting this year and its annual general meeting that was due in December, 2017.

It is the executive committee that can decide on the future structure of club football in India based on recommendations of the committee comprising Alex Phillips and Nic Coward who were appointed by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation.