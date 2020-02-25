e-paper
Zinedine Zidane casts doubt on Eden Hazard return this season

Eden Hazard came off during Madrid’s defeat by Levante on Saturday after making only his second start following almost three months out with a fracture in the same foot.

football Updated: Feb 25, 2020 19:05 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Madrid
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane with Eden Hazard as he is substituted.
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane with Eden Hazard as he is substituted.(REUTERS)
         

Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday he cannot be sure that Eden Hazard will play again this season after the Belgian suffered another foot injury last weekend.

Hazard came off during Madrid’s defeat by Levante on Saturday after making only his second start following almost three months out with a fracture in the same foot.

Madrid confirmed another fracture was revealed during tests on Sunday and Zidane has cast doubt on whether Hazard will return this term.

“I don’t know if he will need an operation, it’s not my area,” said Zidane in a press conference before Madrid’s Champions League first leg against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

“And I don’t know if his season is over, I don’t know but I hope not.”

Hazard joined Madrid for 100 million euros from Chelsea last summer but has endured a nightmare first year in Spain.

He sustained a thigh injury in training the day before the start of the season and after coming back in September, took time to regain form and fitness.

Hazard appeared to be finding his rhythm only to suffer his first fracture in November, before his latest set-back last weekend.He has made only 15 appearances for his club this season, scoring one goal.

“I can see he’s not happy,” said Zidane. “It’s important he stays positive but of course it’s difficult. It’s a bad moment, it won’t be easy and he will feel like this for a while.”

